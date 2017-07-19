CBI summons Karti Chidambaram again in INX Media case

Karti Chidambaram had asked for more time when he was summoned for questioning on 18 May. Photo: HT More From Livemint »

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued fresh summons to Karti Chidambaram over the clearance awarded to a foreign investment proposal made when his father was finance minister.

The CBI asked former finance minister P. Chidambaran’s son to appear on 21 July at its headquarters in Delhi, Press Trust of India reported.

This is the second time he has been summoned by the probe agency. Karti Chidambaram had asked for more time when he was summoned for questioning on 18 May.

The central probe agency is investigating Karti in a case related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance which was given to INX Media in 2007.

Previously, CBI conducted raids across 17 different locations in Chennai, Mumbai and other locations after a first information report (FIR) was filed against Karti.