West Bengal riots: BJP, Congress, Left Front teams barred from visiting Baduria

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Left and Congress leaders were on Friday stopped from going to Baduria in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district as the situation was volatile following communal clashes earlier this week, officials said.

“The situation is still tense. We have not allowed any delegation to go there as it might create problems,” a senior district official said.

More From Livemint »

“We have been stopped near Ashoknagar area on the grounds that if we go to those areas it might create law and order problem. But we are not going there for any political programme. We are going there to meet the people who have suffered due to riots,” Left Front legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty said the Left Front would organise a demonstration against the police and the TMC government in Barasat area of the district. The Congress team, led by the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) chief Adhir Chowdhury, was also stopped at Barasat for the same reason.

The BJP team was led by state party president Dilip Ghosh.

Baduria and its adjoining areas witnessed a communal flare-up following a post by a youth on Facebook earlier this week. Though the youth was arrested, members of two communities clashed, set up road blockades, damaged shops and set fire to vehicles.