News in Numbers: ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ earns Rs115 crore in opening weekend

9

What is it? The number of party members that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sacked for supporting rebel leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, according to a joint statement by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and party coordinator and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday.

Why is it important? This decision comes after a high-level meeting of the party to analyze the party’s performance in the RK Nagar by-election where Dhinakaran, nephew of former party chief Sasikala Natarajan, won by a wide margin on Sunday. The ruling party has alleged that Dhinakaran had a “tacit understanding” with opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to defeat it in the bypoll. This suggests the political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, which began after the death of AIADMK supremo and former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa last year, is far from over.

Tell me more: The AIADMK urged the Election Commission to check for irregularities by supporters of Dhinakaran, who won by a margin of 40,707 votes in the 21 December bypoll in RK Nagar, left vacant by Jayalalithaa.

40

What is it? The number of minutes the meeting between former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family (mother and wife) lasted at the Pakistani foreign ministry in Islamabad on Monday.

Why is it important? Pakistan, which has sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of espionage and terrorism, says it allowed the meeting with his family on humanitarian grounds and that it does not constitute consular access. Since March 2016, India has put in 22 requests for consular access to Jadhav, all of which have been denied. India and Pakistan have a long history of diplomatic rows, where they have accused each other of sending spies, though execution for spying has been rare.

Tell me more: India has approached the International Court of Justice to stop his execution. The court has ordered Pakistan not to execute him till it hears India’s side.

3 million

What is it? The number of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the world as of November.

Why is it important? The growth rate of electric car sales suggests a million vehicles are being sold a year, driven by government incentives, new model launches by manufacturers and declining battery costs. China is the global leader in this space. India, though, is at a planning stage, with manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Ford crafting their respective blueprints to tap into India’s potentially lucrative electric vehicle market. The Indian government has ambitious plans to have an all-electric fleet by 2030, the feasibility of which has been questioned by some.

Tell me more: Sweden-based EV-Volumes, which tracks global developments in the electric car market, has forecast that the number of battery-powered cars would touch 5 million by end-2018.

12.4km

What is it? The length of the latest stretch of the Delhi Metro in the Delhi National Capital Region that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Why is it important? This stretch is part of a tricky 160km link across Delhi on which the Delhi Metro is currently working as part of Phase-III of the project, all of which it expects to complete over 2018. In the first two phases, the Delhi Metro commissioned 190km of network and 143 stations.

Tell me more: The latest stretch is from Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. The guest list for Monday’s inauguration stoked controversy when it included Yogi Adityanath, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, but excluded Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief minister of Delhi. This is the third time Kejriwal was excluded in the last two years, with all three inaugurations being done by Modi.

Rs115 crore

What is it? The opening-weekend (Friday to Sunday) theatre collections of Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to the 2012 India-Pak spy caper Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif once again.

Why is it important? Tiger Zinda Hai has reportedly smashed many collection records already. Its opening weekend collections are the highest among Hindi films for 2017 and the second-highest after Bahubaali-The Conclusion, which was released across four languages and collected Rs128 crore. It further cements Salman Khan’s status as a box-office star.

Tell me more: As many as 11 of Salman Khan’s movies have grossed more than Rs100 crore—a milestone for Indian films at the box office. Further, there are eight of his films in the top 20 Indian films by box office collections.

