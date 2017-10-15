26 train passengers ill due to suspected food poisoning on Tejas Express
After consuming food served by the IRCTC on the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express, 26 passengers fell sick due to food poisoning
Mumbai: At least 26 people aboard the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express from Goa were Sunday taken ill after consuming food served by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) , the Konkan Railways said.
The passengers were headed towards Mumbai.
After consuming the food served by the IRCTC on the Tejas Express, they complained of uneasiness, Konkan Railway chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta told PTI.
The train was stopped at the Chiplun station and all 26 people were admitted to the city’s Life Care Hospital. Their condition is not serious, he said. The Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai and Karmali in Goa.
First Published: Sun, Oct 15 2017. 08 28 PM IST
