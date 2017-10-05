Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Oct 05 2017. 01 27 PM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in hotels-for-land scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Misa had earlier expressed inability to appear on 4 and 5 October for questioning in hotels-for-land scam
PTI
Former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly handed over the maintenance of two Railway hotels after receiving a bribe in the form of three acres of prime land through a ‘benami’ (shell) company in 2006. Photo: Mint
Former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly handed over the maintenance of two Railway hotels after receiving a bribe in the form of three acres of prime land through a ‘benami’ (shell) company in 2006. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in awarding the maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

Yadav, who arrived at the headquarters at 11am, was accompanied by his daughter Misa and did not speak to the media. He was taken to the investigation officer while Misa was asked to wait in the lobby, CBI sources said.

His son Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, is scheduled to appear before the agency tomorrow.

The two were asked by the CBI to appear for questioning on 5 and 6 October in the alleged corruption case. This was after both leaders expressed their inability to appear on 4 and 5 October.

It is alleged that Yadav, as railway minister in 2006, handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels—BNR Ranchi and Puri—to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of three acres of prime land through a ‘benami’ (shell) company.

First Published: Thu, Oct 05 2017. 01 22 PM IST
Topics: Lalu Prasad Yadav Misa CBI Hotels for land scam Benami transactions

