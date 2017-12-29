Govt extends deadline for filing final GST returns till 10 January

For the month of December, GSTR-1 is to be filed by 10 February and for subsequent months, it would be 10th day of the succeeding month. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: The government has extended by 10 days the last date for filing of final sales return GSTR-1 till 10 January under the goods and services tax (GST), people familiar with the matter said.

Businesses with turnover of up to Rs1.5 crore will have to file GSTR-1 for July-September by 10 January 2018, as against 31 December 2017 earlier.

For businesses with turnover of more than Rs1.5 crore, GSTR-1 has to be filed for the period July-November by 10 January. Earlier these businesses were required to file GSTR-1 return for July-October by 31 December and that for November by 10 January.

For the month of December, GSTR-1 is to be filed by 10 February and for subsequent months, it would be 10th day of the succeeding month. The GST council had in November allowed businesses with turnover of up to Rs1.5 crore to file final returns GSTR-1 quarterly.

Businesses with turnover of up to Rs1.5 crore will have to file returns by 15 February for the period October-December and that for January-March by 30 April.