Last Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 10 55 AM IST
Rex Tillerson says can settle problems with Russia, avoid damaging ties
Rex Tillerson says the US wants to work with Russia and it was pointless to cut off ties over their disagreements
Manila: US secretary of state Rex Tillerson on Monday said the United States wants to work with Russia and it was pointless to cut off ties over their disagreements.
Discussing a meeting he held on Sunday with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Tillerson told reporters that Russia had indicated “some willingness” to talk and find ways to move forward on the thorny issue of the Ukraine.
He said he saw US-Russia relations pragmatically and believed problems could be addressed, and stressed to Lavrov that Russia needed to understand that meddling in elections was a very serious issue.
First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 10 55 AM IST
Latest News »
- Cow vigilantes attacked in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district
- News in Numbers: 44 Congress MLAs taken to Anand resort ahead of RS polls
- Artificial intelligence is making Google Play Store better
- XSEED launches new product; targets 10,000 schools by 2020
- 10 Bollywood films that brought international music artistes to India
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share