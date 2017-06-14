| E-Paper
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 05 59 PM IST

US Congressman Steve Scalise shot at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

US House majority whip Steve Scalise and his aides were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia

US House majority whip Steve Scalise (second from right). Photo: AFP
US Congressman Steve Scalise was among several victims shot and wounded at a congressional baseball practice ahead of an annual game between lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia, one of his colleagues said on Wednesday.

Fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks told CNN that Scalise was shot in the hip with a semi-automatic gun, adding that at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were shot in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise, the majority whip who rallies Republican votes in the House of Representatives, “was not able to move on his own power. He was dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on,” Brooks said. Scalise did not appear to have a life-threatening wound, he added.

Scalise is now in a stable condition, Fox News reported.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the situation in Virginia.

First Published: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 05 51 PM IST