G20 summit: Atmosphere not right for Jinping-Modi meet, says China

New Delhi: China on Thursday ruled out a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg over the next two days against the backdrop of a military face-off between the Asian giants.

Modi and Xi are to take part in a meeting of leaders belonging to the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa or BRICS emerging economies bloc, which is scheduled for Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 developed and developing countries.

“The atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi,” a Chinese foreign ministry official said ahead of the G20 summit, according to a PTI report from Beijing.

Prior to this statement, there was speculation that Xi and Modi could meet separately in a bilateral format for talks to defuse tensions that have risen over the alleged Chinese presence in the Dokalam plateau in Bhutan. Dokalam—known as Doka La in India—is at the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan. China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Modi and Xi last met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana about a month ago.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in Doka La for the past three weeks after a Chinese army construction party attempted to build a road in the region. India has sent in military reinforcements to the tri-junction, a PTI report said.

Tensions have been high after the heightening of rhetoric from the Chinese side with state-run media calling for India to be taught a lesson over what Beijing has termed Indian incursions into Chinese territory.

India, on its part, has expressed concern over Chinese actions aimed at building a road and “has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”.

India maintains that while the status of Sikkim has been settled—as in the region belongs to India—the boundary of Sikkim is a matter of discussion with China and yet to be demarcated.

“The Indian side has underlined that the two governments had in 2012 reached agreement that the tri-junction boundary points between India, China and third countries will be finalized in consultation with the concerned countries. Any attempt, therefore, to unilaterally determine tri-junction points is in violation of this understanding,” said an Indian foreign ministry statement issued last week.

“Where the boundary in the Sikkim sector is concerned, India and China had reached an understanding in 2012 reconfirming their mutual agreement on the ‘basis of the alignment’. Further discussions regarding finalization of the boundary have been taking place under the Special Representatives framework,” it said, referring to special envoys named by the Indian and Chinese governments to sort out the boundary issue.

On Wednesday, an editorial in China’s state-run Global Times news website called on Beijing to teach New Delhi a “bitter lesson”—greater than what happened in 1962.

Referring to comments made by Indian defence minister Arun Jaitley that the India of 2017 was not the same as 1962 when the Asian giants fought a brief but bitter war that ended badly for India, the editorial said: “If New Delhi believes that its military might can be used as leverage in the Donglang area (Doka La), and it’s ready for a two-and-a-half front war, we have to tell India that the Chinese look down on their military power.”

“Jaitley is right that the India of 2017 is different from that of 1962—India will suffer greater losses than in 1962 if it incites military conflicts,” it said.