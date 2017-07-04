Mamata Banerjee accuses West Bengal Governor of threatening and insulting her
Mamata Banerjee accused West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her, saying he is acting like a ‘BJP block president’
Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her and said that he was acting like a “BJP block president”.
“He (Governor) threatened me over phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.
“He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post...,” she said. “He talked big on law and order. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair),” she said.