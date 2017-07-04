Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 04 2017. 06 13 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee accuses West Bengal Governor of threatening and insulting her

Mamata Banerjee accused West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her, saying he is acting like a ‘BJP block president’

PTI
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee says he (Governor) threatened her over phone, the way he spoke taking the side of BJP, she felt insulted. Photo: Mint
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee says he (Governor) threatened her over phone, the way he spoke taking the side of BJP, she felt insulted. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her and said that he was acting like a “BJP block president”.

“He (Governor) threatened me over phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

    “He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post...,” she said. “He talked big on law and order. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair),” she said.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 04 2017. 06 11 PM IST
    Topics: Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi BJP West Bengal Chief Minister

