Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict today, shutdown in Panchkula, Chandigarh, Army called out in Sirsa

Punjab police and paramilitary forces taking out a flag march in a sensitive area of Bathinda ahead of the verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday. Photo: PTI

Panchkula/Chandigarh: As Punjab and Haryana gear up for the verdict in the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday, Chandigarh and Panchkula remained tense.

The Army was called out in Sirsa, even as security was tightened, with senior police personnel carrying out a flag march outside the sect headquarters, reported PTI.

Hundreds of Dera Sacha Sauda followers and Singh’s disciples have been camping along pavements leading to the district court in Panchkula, where Singh is supposed to appear at 2:30pm in the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court.

The announcement of the verdict, however, may get deferred with the Punjab and Haryana police personnel and the central paramilitary forces failing to evacuate followers from the vicinity.

Senior Haryana police officials, who have been manning the city’s boundaries, told Mint that the verdict was dependent on the hearing at the Panjab and Haryana high court scheduled for 10:30am on Friday.

Also Read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict today, Haryana and Punjab on edge

“There are plenty of followers who are still camping in the city and refusing to leave. The forces have been instructed to evacuate them in buses and drop them beyond the city limits, without the use of force or violence. If the high court declares it a failure of administration, then the CBI court hearing may get deferred to next week,” said a senior Haryana police official, on the condition of anonymity.

While all internet as well as SMS services have been suspended, schools, colleges and offices have also been instructed to remain shut on Friday.

Even as shops remained shut, civilians in Panchkula are now on tenterhooks with essential supplies and ration running dry. Buses run by the Haryana and Punjab state department have also been suspended, while 28 trains to both states have been cancelled.

Also Read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh appeals to followers to maintain peace

Nearly 55 companies of the central paramilitary fires have been deployed in Panchkula and the Army has been called in as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is expected to take the chopper from Sirsa to Panchkula later on Friday to land at the Army’s western command air base and make his way to the CBI court by road thereafter.

“Two companies of Army from Hisar district have been called out to maintain law and order in Sirsa,” PTI reported a top police officer as saying. “Police carried out flag march outside Dera headquarters, led by top officials. Security has been beefed up to maintain law and order in the district,” he added.