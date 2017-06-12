UIDAI asks enrolment agencies to prioritize GST applicants for mobile updation

The UIDAI says mobile update in Aadhaar will necessitate a taxpayer’s physical presence as it requires biometric authentication of the Aadhaar holder. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised all its registrars and enrolment agencies (EAs) to prioritize goods and services tax applicants and taxpayers as they migrate to the GST platform and are required to update their mobile numbers in the Aadhaar database.

“These centres have been advised to use Update Client Lite (UCL) wherever available for updating mobile numbers. In cases where UCL is not available, mobile update may be got done using offline Enrolment Client Multi Platform (ECMP). The registrars and EAs have been asked to upload the packets immediately preferably on the same day,” said Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chief executive officer of UIDAI, in a statement on Monday.

The taxpayers must note that mobile update in Aadhaar will necessitate their physical presence as mobile update requires biometric authentication of the Aadhaar holder, added Pandey.

According to UIDAI, the registrars and EAs have been authorised to collect a fee of Rs25 per update request.

“It may be noted that Aadhaar enrolment and update facility is available through more than 40,000 permanent enrolment centres across the country except Assam and Meghalaya. The list of enrolment centres along with contact details is available at UIDAI website (www.uidai.gov.in) at the link ‘locate enrolment centre’,” added the statement.