Theresa May suspends lawmaker from Conservative Party over racist language

Hamburg (Germany): Theresa May was forced to suspend one of her own lawmakers from the Conservative Party after she used “offensive and racist language” to describe the possibility of leaving the European Union (EU) without a trade deal.

Anne Marie Morris, who supports leaving the EU, used the phrase as she talked about the danger of a no-deal Brexit. After her words were reported, May said she was taking away the Tory Party whip from Morris.

“I was shocked to hear of these remarks, which are completely unacceptable,” May said in an emailed statement. “I immediately asked the chief whip to suspend the party whip. Language like this has absolutely no place in politics or in today’s society.”

Morris told the British Broadcasting Corp. that the comment “was totally unintentional. I apologize unreservedly for any offence caused.”

The suspension reduces May’s numbers as she struggles to win votes in the House of Commons, where she lost her majority in the June elections. It’s likely, though, that Morris, who will remain a member of parliament, will continue to vote with the Tories. Bloomberg