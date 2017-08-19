Finland knife attack leaves 2 dead, 8 hospitalized

Candles at Turku Market Square for the victims of Friday’s stabbings on 18 August. Photo: Reuters

Helsinki: Two people were stabbed to death in an attack in Finland that left eight others wounded.

Police said they shot, but didn’t kill, a man wielding a knife in Turku, west of the capital Helsinki, late afternoon on Friday. The man is now in hospital but authorities have yet to confirm that he was working alone. Finnish police said the suspect is a young male whose identity and nationality are yet to be determined.

It was too early to know whether the attack could be categorized as an act of terror, police said in a press conference led by Seppo Kolehmainen, the head of Finnish police. Interior minister Paula Risikko described the events as “shocking” at the same press briefing. Officials will do their best to uncover the motives behind the crimes, she said.

Police were advising people to stay away from the city centre and Prime Minister Juha Sipila said in a Tweet the Finnish government is monitoring the situation closely.

The attack happened at the commercial centre of Turku, a port and university town of about 180,000 located about two hours west of Helsinki, the capital. Police said they had deployed extra security measures at Helsinki airport and railway stations across the country. Bloomberg