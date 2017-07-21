Kashmir: Teenager killed in ‘army firing’ in Budgam

Srinagar: An 18-year-old boy was killed and another person injured on Friday in alleged firing by security forces on a group of stone-pelting youth in Beerwah area of Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.

A group of people started pelting stones on vehicles of 53 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army in Beerwah town this afternoon, a police official said.

He said the soldiers allegedly opened fire to chase away the stone-pelters, resulting in injuries to two persons.

One of the injured, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, succumbed to injuries while another injured person has been hospitalised, the official said.

The situation in Beerwah town and adjoining areas is tense following the killing of the teenage boy, he added.