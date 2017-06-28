6 new Madras high court judges sworn in

Chennai: Six new Madras high court judges were sworn in on Wednesday, taking the total strength of the court to 55 against the sanctioned 75.

Chief Justice of Madras high court Indira Banerjee administered the oath of office to Bhavani Subbaroyan, A.D. Jagdish Chandira, G.R. Swaminathan, Abdul Quddhose, M. Dhandapani, and Daivasigamani Audikesavalu, all from the Bar.

Earlier, registrar general Sakthivel read out the Warrant of Appointment of the judges.

Tamil Nadu advocate general R. Muthukumaraswamy, Madras High Court Advocates Association President G. Mohanakrishnan and Madras Bar Association President Vijay Narain, Women Lawyers Association chief V. Nalini and Law Association President Krishnakumar were among those present.