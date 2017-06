Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt said they will suspend air and sea travel to and from Qatar. Photo: Reuters

Dubai: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, escalating a crisis that started over Qatar’s relationship with Iran and its support of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The three countries said they will suspend air and sea travel to and from Qatar. Saudi Arabia said it will shut land crossings with its neighbour, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. Bahrain has given Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave. Bloomberg