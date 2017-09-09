Citing North Korea, Japan says ties with India provide certainty in region, beyond

File photo. Japanese envoy’s comments come ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s India visit. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: In the backdrop of rising tension in the region, Japan on Friday said its ties with India provides certainty in the region and beyond when the world is becoming increasingly vulnerable.

Speaking at an event, Japanese envoy Kenji Hiramatsu referred to major issues facing the region including North Korea’s nuclear test and situation in the South China Sea. “We cherish Indo-Japan relationship,” he said. The envoy’s comments come ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s India visit.

The recent nuclear test by North Korea has triggered fresh tension in the region. Japan has been maintaining that world powers must press Pyongyang to abide by its UN obligations. The ties between India and Japan are on an upswing and Abe’s upcoming visit is likely to further strengthen them.

A landmark civil nuclear cooperation deal between the two countries had come into force in July. The civil nuclear cooperation agreement was signed last November during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo after years of negotiations.