Last Published: Sun, Jul 23 2017. 10 13 AM IST

IRCTC forms new policy to upgrade Railways food quality

The ministry of railways said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has formed a new catering policy by unbundling the current services on trains

PTI
The CAG report had termed the food served at stations and in trains ‘unfit for human consumption’. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
The CAG report had termed the food served at stations and in trains 'unfit for human consumption'. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: A day after the Comptroller and auditor general (CAG) released a report critical of the food served in stations and trains, the ministry of railways on Sunday said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has formed a new catering policy by unbundling the current services on trains.

In order to better the quality of food, the IRCTC will set up new kitchens and upgrade the existing ones, the ministry said in an official statement. The IRCTC has been mandated to carry out the unbundling by creating a distinction, primarily, between food preparation and its distribution, it said.

    The statement came after the CAG, in a report yesterday, had termed the food served at stations and in trains “unfit for human consumption”. The ministry said as per the new catering policy of 2017, the IRCTC will manage the services on all mobile units and pantry car contracts will be reassigned to the railways’ catering arm.

    Meals for all mobile units will be picked up from the nominated kitchens owned, operated and managed by the IRCTC, it said.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 23 2017. 09 15 AM IST
    Topics: Railways Train food IRCTC CAG report new catering policy

