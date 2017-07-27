NDTV alleges ‘concerted’ attack by investigative agencies

New Delhi: News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), which operates the channels NDTV India and NDTV 24x7, on Thursday alleged a “concerted” and “orchestrated” attack on NDTV by investigative agencies.

The broadcaster, in a statement posted on its website, was referring to ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department.

More From Livemint »

All three are focusing on an investment of $150 million in NDTV by General Electric Co. NDTV said the investment was perfectly legitimate, but the authorities were terming it a sham transaction.

ALSO READ: Govt says NDTV misleading media, public on Rs436.8 crore income tax penalty

“Especially shocking is a demand of Rs429 crores from the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department’s letter, sent today, says NDTV has to pay the amount “immediately now” (sic!). A demand for immediate payment without any notice period is unheard of and smacks of sinister motives by the IT Department,” NDTV said.

Last week, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal had upheld a tax demand raised on the $150 million investment in NDTV in 2008, an order which the company said has “numerous inconsistencies and contradictions”.