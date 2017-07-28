Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jul 28 2017. 03 08 PM IST

Jagan Reddy money laundering case: ED attaches Rs148 crore assets

YSR Congress chairman Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Mint
YSR Congress chairman Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs148 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in cases related to YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy and others, the agency said.

“ED attaches land worth Rs148.89 crore in Andhra Pradesh under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) of companies of Nimmagadda Prasad in Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy case,” the agency said. A provisional attachment order under the PMLA law has been issued, a senior official said.

The ED began its probe against the politician and his associates on the basis of a FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that stated that since “May 2004, Jagan floated number of companies wherein quid pro quo investments have been made by beneficiaries from decisions of the state government in various forms like SEZs (special economic zones), irrigation contracts, relaxation/permission for real estate ventures, mines among others.”

