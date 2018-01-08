Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad to move Jharkhand HC for bail

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail on 6 January in a fodder scam case. Photo: Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times

Ranchi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is lodged in a jail here after his conviction by a CBI court in a fodder scam case, would move the Jharkhand high court for bail within the next few days, his lawyer said.

“We will read the copy of the judgment and move the high court either on Friday or next Monday,” Prasad’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

To a query on whether the RJD chief would move the court for parole following his sister’s death, Kumar said it was not under consideration. “No, it is not under consideration,” he said.

On 23 December, the former Bihar chief minister was convicted in the case, relating to the illegal withdrawal of Rs89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1990 and 1994.

On 6 January, he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by the court. This was the second conviction of the former Union minister in the scam that was reported, for the first time, 21 years ago.

On 30 September, 2013, the 69-year-old RJD leader was convicted in another fodder scam case for the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs37.7 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and was awarded a five-year jail term. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court after having spent over two-and-a-half months in jail.

Prasad is an accused in three more fodder scam cases in Ranchi, relating to the “fraudulent” withdrawal of Rs3.97 crore from the Dumka treasury, Rs36 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and Rs184 crore from the Doranda treasury respectively.