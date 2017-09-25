ED attaches assets of Karti Chidambaram, firm

The ED also alleged that Karti Chidambaram had ‘disposed’ off a property in Gurgaon and had closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank account. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The ED on Monday attached assets worth Rs1.16 crore of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, and a firm allegedly linked to him in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The agency said it has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching assets “of Karti in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs90 lakh approximately.”

The central probe agency added that another Rs26 lakh fixed deposits in the name of a firm Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) has also been attached under provisions of the anti-money laundering law.

This firm is allegedly linked to Karti and the Enforcement Directorate said it was “controlled” by him through another person. The ED also alleged that Karti had “disposed” off a property in Gurgaon and had “closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment” under the PMLA. The agency is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in the case.

Commenting on the issue, former finance minister P Chidambaram called the ED action “a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures”. “I will not be intimidated,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement.

Chidambaram said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) press note is “intended to intimidate me and to silence my voice.” “The allegations in the press note are a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures,” he said. “I have read the press note released by the Enforcement Directorate.

It cleverly skirts the issue of jurisdiction of the ED when the only charge sheet filed in the case (Aircel-Maxis) has been quashed by the special judge,” Chidambaram said. He said that as and when the attachment order is served, “suitable action will be taken in accordance with law.”

Chidambaram said that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) officials, who were examined by the CBI, have affirmed that the FIPB, consisting of secretaries to the Indian government, correctly approved and recommended the case and placed the minutes before the Finance Minister (who was the competent authority) for approval. “Approval was granted in the normal course,” he said.