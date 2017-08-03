Maharashtra govt sacks controversial IAS officer Radhyesham Mopalwar

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also told the Congress and NCP that all the corruption charges dated back to their regime and yet IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar was given plum postings. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the legislative assembly on Thursday that IAS officer Radhyesham Mopalwar will be divested of his charge as the vice-chairman and managing director of state agency Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. (MSRDC) till a probe into charges against him is completed.

Mopalwar’s dismissal, though only till the probe is completed, is a major victory for the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party who disrupted business in both the houses of the State Legislature on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mopalwar’s sacking is a setback for Fadnavis because the IAS officer was the administrative head of the MSRDC which is the nodal agency for Fadnavis’s dream project of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway.

The chief minister, however, told the assembly that the corruption charges made against Mopalwar including an audio clip that has gone viral had nothing to do with the expressway project. It is not clear yet if the state government would keep the post of MSRDC vice-chairman and managing director vacant pending probe against Mopalwar or appoint a new officer. Land acquisition for the Rs46,000 crore expressway project began last month. On Wednesday, Mopalwar told Marathi news channels that charges against him could be politically motivated to stall the project.

Fadnavis also told the Congress and NCP that all the corruption charges dated back to their regime and yet Mopalwar was given plum postings. Fadnavis said he was ready to give evidence to prove this claim.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the opposition members including former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar presented in the assembly what they called “clinching evidence” of Mopalwar’s involvement in corruption. The opposition sought Mopalwar’s dismissal particularly for his alleged conversation with an unidentified person over payment of bribe to regularise an illegal land deal. Fadnavis has said that the audio clip of the alleged conversation would be sent to the forensic laboratory.

While the BJP-led government announced Mopalwar’s dismissal, it did not accept the opposition’s demand to sack housing minister Prakash Mehta who also faces an inquiry over charges of irregularities in two projects related to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). The opposition sought to know why Mehta was being protected when senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse was made to resign last year over the same type of corruption charges.