WTO Buenos Aires meet ends with no consensus on key issues

After the US on Wednesday blocked permanent solution on public stockholding for food security purposes, India toughened its stand on new issues like e-commerce and investment facilitation. Photo: AFP

Buenos Aires: The 11th ministerial conference at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ended without any substantial outcome as consensus eluded the 164-member multilateral body.

After the US on Wednesday blocked permanent solution on public stockholding for food security purposes, India toughened its stand on new issues like e-commerce and investment facilitation. Finally, consensus could not be reached on a ministerial declaration and the conference ended with a chair’s summary which is non-binding in nature.

“Due to divergences among members, and a few members not supporting acknowledgement and reiteration of key underlying principles guiding the WTO and various agreed mandates, ministers could not arrive at an agreed ministerial declaration,” an Indian commerce ministry statement said.

Indian officials expressed disappointment as WTO failed to deliver on its promise for a permanent solution in this round, but expressed satisfaction that they were able to thwart moves by developed countries to introduce new issues in WTO agenda such as e-commerce, investment facilitation, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and gender equality.

Asit Ranjan Mishra is in Buenos Aires at the invite of India’s commerce ministry to cover MC11.