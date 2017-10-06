Mohan Bhagwat escapes unhurt after cars in cavalcade collide

A file photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday escaped unhurt after his car collided with another vehicle in his cavalcade on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura.

The accident happened after the tyre of an escort vehicle in Bhagwat’s motorcade burst, Sangh Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said.

“Sarsanghchalak Mohanji is safe and has resumed his journey to Vrindavan. It was a minor accident,” Vaidya told PTI.

All people travelling in the cavalcade are safe, he said and added that Bhagwat will attend events in Vrindavan as scheduled.