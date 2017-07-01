Narendra Modi promises action against companies indulging in tax evasion

New Delhi: In a move to make the nation corruption free and lay a roadmap for ‘New India’ by 2022, the government is planning strict actions against firms helping in hiding black money, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the foundation day function of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday.

ICAI is the apex body of chartered accountants with nearly 3 lakh members.

“Government has cancelled registration of over 1 lakh companies and more than 37,000 shell firms have been identified for strong action… If you know anyone with black money, warn them that they would not be spared,” said Modi.

Post demonetization, data mining shows that over 3 lakh registered companies indulged in suspected dealings, he added. The landmark tax reform goods and services tax (GST) was also launched on midnight of 30 June.

“July one will be known as ‘GST Day’ and celebrated in all offices of CBEC just as we celebrate Central Excise Day and International Customs Day,” said an order issued by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) on Friday.

Modi launched the new CA course curriculum at the event which has been revised after 13 years and hoped that the new course will strengthen the financial skills applicants.

“The impact of our steps to check black money is clear from the latest figures of Swiss Banks, where Indians’ money has dipped to record low….there has been 45% fall whereas according to their 2013 reports, there was 42% rise,” Modi said. He also exhorted CAs to take charge of bringing their clients to path of honesty.

During the panel discussion on Impact of GST on economy: GST profession and business perception at the event, finance minister, said, “GST idea originated to bring about one indirect tax for commercial and economic activities of the nation. All the shortcomings of the previous tax structure have been addressed…there are no varying rates, no double incidence of taxes, goods can move freely across different states, multiple interfaces and returns has been eliminated.”

“I had said during demonetization that India now needs to define the new normal…and the new normal is that I must pay whatever taxation is to be paid. People will have to change their mindset if India has to move from a developing to developed economy,” Jaitley added.

Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia and economics affairs secretary, Tapan Ray were also present during the panel discussion.