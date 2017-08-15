Nandyal bypoll in Andhra Pradesh a test for Congress

A file photo of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Hyderabad: The upcoming Nandyal by-election in Andhra Pradesh is going to be a test for the Congress, which has been campaigning extensively for the past few weeks.

The results will show where the party stands electorally in the state and whether or not it will retain its vote share in the 2019 general elections.

In the 2014 general elections, the Congress had not managed to win even a single seat in Andhra Pradesh, in spite of being in power (in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh) for a decade. This was mainly attributed to public anger against the party for overseeing the creation of Telangana when the Congress was in power (at the Centre). The party had even lost its vote share in several assembly constituencies.

“The bifurcation of AP had an impact, as public sentiment was against the party. All the then MLAs, MPs, and even state ministers who were against the bifurcation had lost their seats. But now that the 2014 phase has passed, that result will not repeat now, or even in the 175 seats in the 2019 general elections,” said Tulasi Reddy, former MP and vice-president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Tulasi Reddy pointed out that Silpa Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) candidate for the Nandyal by-election, had won the same seat on a Congress ticket for two terms in 2009 and 2004, before the last general elections. “The Congress has won the Nandyal seat four times in the past, it is basically our bastion,” said Tulasi Reddy, adding that the party is doing its best to win this time as well.

Silpa Reddy contested the 2014 elections on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket and lost the seat to YSRCP’s Bhuma Nagi Reddy by over 3,000 votes. The by-election was prompted after the latter, who later joined the ruling TDP, died in March this year. The Congress managed just 3.5% of the total votes in the Nandyal constituency.

While the Congress is hopeful of a comeback, political observer and vice-president of Human Rights Forum A. Chandrasekhar said the party is just trying to make its presence felt in the elections. “It has absolutely no chance of winning. Even today, people hold the Congress responsible for the state’s bifurcation,” he added.

Besides, the Congress has been in disarray since the 2014 general elections after then chief minister P.N. Kiran Kumar Reddy quit the party once the separation of Telangana was announced, said Chandrasekhar. “The only way for it now is to work at the grassroots level. It is contesting because it’s a precursor for 2019, and will also otherwise leave the field open for the YSRCP,” he added.

In the upcoming bypoll, the Congress has fielded Abdul Khader, a high court advocate and general secretary (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) of the Indian National Trade Union Congress. A senior TDP functionary, who did not want to be named, said that his party was only seeing the YSRCP as a challenge for the Nandyal bypoll.

“We are not even considering the Congress as part of the game. It will take a long time for it to return from the setback it faced electorally in 2014,” he added.