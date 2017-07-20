Parliament Live: LS adjourned for the day after ruckus over farmer suicides, lynchings

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday after repeated disruptions by opposition parties raising slogans on the plight of farmers and related issues.

As soon as the House assembled and took up the Question Hour, opposition members, largely from the Congress, trooped into the Well raising slogans saying the Prime Minister should answer.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the Lok Sabha had on Wednesday night concluded a discussion on the issue by sitting late. But the slogan shouting continued, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 11.30am, just about 10 minutes after it assembled at 11am.

Here are the latest updates from the Day four of the ongoing Parliament monsoon session:

■ Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm.

■ EAM Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha: “If China unilaterally changes status-quo of tri-junction point between China-India & Bhutan then it poses a challenge to our security. The world understands our viewpoint on the issue and not questioning our position.” (ANI)

■ Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid unabated opposition protests over agrarian crisis and the farmers’ plight.

■ In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Anand Sharma asked that why there was no mention of H1B visas and the issue of Indian IT professionals in joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s replied: “Without using the word H1B visa there was extensive discussion on its spirit between President Donald Trump and PM Modi.” She also said “Proud to say PM was able to make President Trump agree that Indian skilled professionals are contributing greatly to American economy.” (ANI)

■ Lok Sabha adjourned for second time till noon as noisy protests by opposition over farm issues continue.

■ Following is the legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament:

— Lok Sabha: Bills for consideration and passing: The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill,2017.

— Rajya Sabha: Further discussion on the situation arising out of the reported increase in the incidents of lynching and atrocities on minorities and Dalits across the country.

Bills for consideration and passing: The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2017. The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017.