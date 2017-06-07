PM Modi may meet China’s Jinping at SCO summit amid growing disagreements

File photo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Indian delegation to the SCO summit on 8-9 June in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the regional Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan this week in a bid to stabilise ties upset by growing disagreements between the Asian giants.

The meeting could take place on Friday, two people familiar with the developments said. It is among a series of interactions expected between the two leaders this year. Modi is also expected to visit China this year for the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) meet later this year. The two leaders are also going to be present at the Group of 20 developed and developing countries meet in Hamburg in July.

Modi is leading the Indian delegation to the SCO summit on 8-9 June in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. The summit is being seen as key for India as it is to be formally admitted into the China dominated six-nation grouping along with arch rival Pakistan.

Till now China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were counted as full members of the SCO with Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan having observer status.

The Modi-Xi meet comes amid growing differences between the two countries over a host of issues, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Chinese objections to India becoming a member of the elite Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG). The NSG is expected to meet later this month.

Last month India declined an invitation to a summit of the Belt and Road (BRI) infrastructure initiative hosted by Beijing. India’s objection was mainly due to the fact that one strand of the BRI—the CPEC—cuts through Gilgit and Baltistan that India says is illegally occupied by Pakistan and hence the BRI violates India’s sovereignty.

India has also been upset by China’s trenchant opposition to India joining the NSG. China says that since India is not a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it cannot become a member of the NSG which sets the rules for global nuclear commerce. The group admits members by consensus which means India needs Chinese support to enter the grouping. India was granted an NSG waiver in 2008 that allows it to engage in nuclear commerce, but deprives it of a vote in the organisation’s decision making.

On Monday, Li Huilai, China’s assistant minister of foreign affairs said: “About the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), it is a new issue under the new circumstances and it is more complicated than previously imagined,” according to a PTI report. Li did not elaborate on what the “new circumstances” were, the report said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said India had asked countries friendly with China to convince it on the issue of allowing New Delhi entry into the grouping based on credentials. “We have always engaged with China and we are doing it for NSG as well. And (it is being done) not only by us, but even nations friendly to us as well as enjoying good relations with China, who feel that India should get an NSG membership,” Swaraj said.

“So we feel, since Russia and China share good relations, it should talk to China. We are not asking them to put pressure on China, but use its good offices. Our effort is to convince China on the issue and also involve nations friendly with both the countries,” Swaraj added.

The Indian minister also said that India would take up with China the issue of Chinese helicopters violating Indian airspace over Himachal Pradesh in recent days.

India and China also have differences over Chinese attempts to block India’s efforts to get Pakistan-based terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar included in a UN proscribed list of international terrorists.

On its part, China has been riled by India for allowing the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, to travel to Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing considers as southern Tibet. China considers the Tibetan monk a terrorist and is suspicious of India’s motives of allowing him to run a government in exile from Dharamsala. The Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.