TDP, YSR Congress lock horns over a govt programme in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu himself has been addressing the public about various welfare measures at different places. File photo: Mint

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and main opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have locked horns over a state-wide awareness and grievance redressal programme.

YSRCP leaders say the TDP is using the ten-day programme ‘Janma Bhumi Maa Vooru’ (my birth place, my village) to promote itself, and that some of the welfare measures are not reaching the public.

The programme, which ends on Thursday, is primarily to increase public awareness about ration cards, old-age pensions, health camps, government subsidized housing, etc. Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself has been addressing the public about various welfare measures at different places. This year’s was the fifth edition of the programme.

YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu claims some beneficiaries were not receiving pensions in Satenapalli town of Guntur district, a claim which was previously challenged by TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna. However, while YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu was prevented from visiting Satenapalli and put under house arrest earlier this week, the police had also stopped Venkanna also from going to Guntur.

Similarly, the YSRCP also claimed that another party leader named K. Parthasarthy was also put under house arrest when he tried to participate in the programme. In a press release earlier this week, it also stated that the government has been getting several representations from the public, defeating its claims that people are happy with its governance.

“The ‘Janma Bhumi Maa Vooru’ programme has become a party (TDP) affair. While it is supposed to be a programme for public representatives, Kodelva Sivaram, the son of AP speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao was seen participating in it. What was he doing there? And government officials allowed him as well,” Rambabu told Mint.

Government officials, however, denied there was any interference by TDP leaders and workers. A senior official from the state planning department, one of the departments overseeing the programme, said on condition of anonymity that the ‘Janma Bhumi Maa Vooru’ platform has in fact helped the government fix gaps with regard to issues in welfare schemes.

TDP’s AP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar alleged there was a lot of misuse of public funds during the tenure of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (also known as YSR), who is also the father of YSRCP’s chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The chief minister has honoured his promises. The government is giving pensions to 45 lakh old age and handicapped people. Another five lakh persons have come into the scheme’s fold because of the ‘Janma Bhumi Maa Vooru’ programme,” Dinakar added.