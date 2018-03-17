Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan for abetting, sponsoring terrorism from its soil

Rajnath Singh said the Kashmiri youth belong to India, but their lives are being played with and those who preach jihad to them, must first look inward before corrupting these children. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Speaking at the second day of the CNN News 18 Rising India Summit, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, not only addressed terrorism plaguing Jammu and Kashmir, but also came down heavy on Pakistan for abetting and sponsoring terrorism from its soil.

While Singh stressed on India’s intention is to establish good relations with all its neighbouring countries, he stated that Pakistan refused to comply.

“Terrorism is a global phenomenon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been successful in bringing the international community on board with us. Today, The United States of America is at least condemning and warning Pakistan to stop sheltering Pakistan otherwise funding will be stopped. In Pakistan, United Nations designated terrorists are being given political legitimacy. Hafiz Saeed (Lashkar-e-Toiba chief) will form a political party, contest elections and sit in the parliament, and the Haqqani network too is being given legitimacy, whereas they have killed hundreds,” Rajnath Singh said.

Singh’s statements come in the wake of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s decision to launch his party’s manifesto on 23 March.

Saeed’s newly launched Milli Muslim League (MML) is all set to contest the Pakistan general elections later this year.

On 8 March, the Islamabad high court set aside the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to reject the application of the MML for registration as a political party.

At the same time however, with Kashmir being the primary bone of contention between India and Pakistan, Rajnath Singh added that, even though the country’s security forces were keeping vigil along the northern borders, Kashmir would always remain a part of India.

“We want a solution to the Kashmir problem and interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma has been made the special representative. He is open to dialogues with whoever wants to talk. Let me tell you, Kashmir was ours, it is ours and will always remain ours. The Kashmiri youth belong to us, but their lives are being played with and those who preach jihad to them, must first look inward before corrupting these children,” Singh added.

With regard to India’s internal security issues, Singh also added that while Naxalism continued to be a major problem in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states, with the effort put in by India’s security forces, from “more than 3000 incidents of LWE violence in the 1980s, we have brought it down to less than 1000 incidents now, with key focus being the development initiatives in the LWE regions.”

While Singh added that India had been recognised as the fastest growing economy at the global forum, the Central government was also fighting to minimise corruption, with the government all set to introduced merit-based loan to prevent banking frauds.

Singh’s statements come as the country’s banking system has been grappling with the Rs12,636 crore fraud that hit Punjab National Bank (PNB), with jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi as the prime accused for fraudulently procuring Letters of Understanding (LoU) to obtain the loans.

“Transparency in system has been our endeavour and even though I don’t want to name people involved in banking frauds who have fled the country, nobody has noticed that our government has been successful at exposing that fraud. To stop the rise of Non-performing assets (NPA), we have stopped providing loans based on recommendations and should instead be given on the basis of merit,” he said.

With key focus on defaulters and fugitives such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Rajnath Singh also added that the Centre had taken various steps to crack down on defaulters through the Fugitive Economic Offenders bill, “that would stop such people from fleeing and if they have left then all their property and assets in India will be seized.”

Singh also added that even though the Benami property transaction provision act has been in place since 1988, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Narendra Modi had made the effort to notify the same.

.