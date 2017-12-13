India clarifies on Sushma Swaraj’s meeting with Chinese minister Wang Yi

Minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj. Photo: HT

New Delhi: India on Wednesday issued a clarification on Beijing’s account of a bilateral meeting that took place between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj earlier this week in which Wang reportedly said that India-China ties went through a serious test when Indian border troops “illegally trespassed” into the Chinese territory in June and lessons must be learnt from the incident.

According to the Indian statement, during Wang’s bilateral meeting with Swaraj on the sidelines of the trilateral Russia-India-China meet in New Delhi on Monday, the 73-day-long standoff on the Bhutanese plateau of Dokalam was discussed. The Indian statement used the word “challenge” to describe the impact the incident had on ties, stating that Swaraj and Wang “both noted the challenge it had posed to the relationship and both expressed satisfaction that it was resolved with the disengagement of troops at the face-off site through concerted diplomatic communications.”

The Indian statement came after seemingly different interpretations emerged of the meeting. Indian officials had previously stressed that both countries had agreed to take a broader perspective of the ties that looked forward not backward. At least one Indian official had said “all issues” between the two countries had been discussed in the foreign ministerial meet in New Delhi on Monday without either side going into specifics.

But reports from Beijing indicated that Dokalam was one of the specific issues discussed at the hour-long Swaraj-Wang talks.

Wang “conveyed that the peaceful resolution of the Dokalam issue reflects the political maturity on both sides. While agreeing with this, Swaraj reiterated that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an essential prerequisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations,” the Indian statement said.

There was no mention in the Indian statement of Wang’s comments that described the state of bilateral relations in 2017 as “not very satisfactory” or his description of Indian troops “trespassing” into Chinese territory.

India said that Dokalam is Bhutanese territory and that it intervened after Chinese troops brushed aside Bhutanese army protests lodged when the Chinese entered Bhutanese territory.

Neither was there any reference in the Indian statement to Wang saying that “the viciousness caused by the cross-border infiltration of the Indian border guards put bilateral relations under severe pressure.”

“The matter was finally settled peacefully through diplomatic means, reflecting the maturing of bilateral relations,” Wang was quoted as saying in a Chinese foreign ministry statement in Mandarin by The Hindustan Times. He further said that India-China ties had “maintained their momentum of development as a whole” in 2017, adding that “both sides have made efforts in this regard. But they (the efforts) were not very satisfactory. However, lessons should be learned and (such incidents) should be avoided again,” the report said.

According to the Indian statement, Swaraj stressed the need for “approaching our differences with due consideration to each other’s sensitivities and concerns. She recalled the consensus between the leaders of India and China reached in Astana earlier this year on the need to work together to ensure that our differences do not become disputes,” the statement said.

The Astana reference was to a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this year.

“To this end, both foreign ministers agreed to strengthen strategic communication at all levels, including between them, through established dialogue mechanisms,” the statement added.

According to a report by PTI from Beijing, in his meeting with India’s national security advisor Ajit Doval, Wang said China and India should make correct choice in development of relations without politicising and complicating issues left over by history—a reference to the unresolved border dispute dating back decades. China-Indian relations were at a crucial moment when both sides need to make right choice on the future of the bilateral relations, Wang was quoted as saying. The Wang-Doval meet comes days before India and China are to hold talks at the level of special representatives on the boundary issue.

The Dokalam standoff ended on 28 August after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India’s ‘Chicken Neck’ corridor. India had objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.