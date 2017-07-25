Donald Trump continues criticism of ‘weak’ attorney general Jeff Sessions

Washington: US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, on Tuesday, using the word “weak” to describe a man who was one of his earliest and most dedicated supporters.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.

It was the latest volley in Trump’s apparent campaign against Sessions as the sprawling probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election intensifies. Sessions recused himself from the investigation, which has swept up Trump’s top officials and members of his family.

The decision drew the ire of Trump, who told the New York Times in an interview last week that he would’ve never chosen Sessions as attorney general if he knew the former Alabama senator would recuse himself.

Trump and some of his supporters have tried to divert attention from the probe into potential collusion between his campaign and Russia by repeatedly bringing up his Democratic election opponent.

“Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - ‘quietly working to boost Clinton.’ So where is the investigation A.G.,” Trump said in another tweet on Tuesday, tagging Fox News host Sean Hannity in the message.

Sessions, 70, has so far indicated he has no intention of stepping down, saying last week that he would continue to “wholeheartedly” support Trump’s priorities. “We love this job. We love this department. And I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate,” he said.

Trump has since ratcheted up his criticism, referring to Sessions as “beleaguered” in a tweet on Monday.

Trump has also criticized other top officials in the justice department involved in the probe, saying they have conflicts of interest.

“Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday, a reference to Clinton ally Terry McAuliffe’s campaign donation to acting FBI director Andrew McCabe’s wife when she ran for office. Bloomberg