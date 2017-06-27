Narendra Modi-Donald Trump joint statement ‘disappointing’: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday criticised the India-US joint statement, terming it as “disappointing and old hat” that lacked “new or big ideas” in the relationship between the two countries. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s joint statement, AICC spokesperson Manish Tewari also stressed it emphasised more on “diversions” in the bilateral ties than “conversions”.

“The joint statement between India and the US is disappointing to say the least. It was old hat. There was no big idea in the relationship,” Tewari said. He further stated that Trump administration and India were not on the same page when it came to interpretation of Islamist terrorism.

More From Livemint »

“President Trump’s interpretation of Islamist terror is very different from the interpretation that we have of cross border terrorism which is being sponsored by Pakistan,” he added. In their joint statement, Modi and Trump on Tuesday struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists.

“Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us,” Modi had said in his joint statement with the US president at the White House Rose Garden. “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation,” he said.

Trump said both nations are “determined” to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them.