Pope aide George Pell ‘strenuously’ denies child sex abuse

Sydney: Vatican finance chief George Pell “strenuously” denies all allegations of historic child sex offences and will return home to clear his name, Catholic officials said on Thursday.

Police charged Australia’s most senior Catholic with the offences, citing multiple complainants, and summoned the cleric to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on 18 July for a hearing.

“He said he is looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously,” the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney said in a statement.