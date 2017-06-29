India downplays use of ‘Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir’ by US

New Delhi: India on Thursday played down the usage of “Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir” by the United States in a statement issued during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying similar terms have been used in the past also.

The US State Department had on Monday, while designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist”, said the militant group had claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in “Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir”.

The explanation put out by the ministry seems unconvincing as in the past, India has objected to the use of “Indian-administered Kashmir” by countries at the UN and other international fora on the grounds that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is part of India—rejecting Pakistan’s claims over the territory.

In response to queries from journalists and criticism from the opposition Congress party, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay on Thursday said: “The use of the term ‘Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir’ merely affirms our position that Syed Salahuddin has been involved in cross-border terrorism against India.”

“Similar term has been used in the State Department’s country reports on terrorism brought out every year, including in the period 2010-2013, in the context of cross-border terrorism perpetrated on India. India’s consistent position that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India is well known,” Baglay said.

“India has welcomed the designation of Syed Salahuddin as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US administration. This long-awaited step had been under discussion,” he said.

”The joint statement issued on 26 June 2017 after Prime Minister’s talks with President Trump is the strongest joint expression of the commitment of the two sides to be shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and calls on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries,” he added.

On Wednesday, Congress leader P. Chidambaram had questioned how the Narendra Modi government could have been silent over the US describing Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-administered” in an official statement.

“US official statement used the phrase ‘Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir’. How did India accept this?” the Congress leader had asked in a tweet.

Modi has just concluded what officials say is “an eventful visit” to the US with almost five hours of talks with US President Trump in their first face-to-face meeting.