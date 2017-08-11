Aadhaar-PAN linkage: No time frame fixed for completion, says Arun Jaitley

As on 28 June, there were over 25 crore PAN cardholders in the country, while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore people. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has not fixed any time frame to complete the linking of Aadhaar with permanent account number (PAN).

“No Madam,” Jaitley said while replying to a query whether the government has fixed any time frame to complete the linking of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar with PAN.

As on 28 June, there were over 25 crore PAN cardholders in the country, while Aadhaar has been issued to 111 crore people.