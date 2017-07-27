Decision to form govt with BJP taken in interest of Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: The decision to part ways with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taken in the interest of Bihar and will ensure development and justice for the state, Nitish Kumar on Thursday said after being sworn in as the chief minister.

Kumar resigned the post on Thursday night after a fall out with the alliance partner RJD over corruption charges against Lalu Yadav and some of his family members, including son Tejashwi, who was the then deputy CM.

“Whatever decision we have taken will be in the interest of Bihar and of its people. It will ensure development and justice. It will also ensure progress. This is a collective decision. I ensure that our commitment is towards the people of Bihar,” Nitish Kumar said.

Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of the state along side senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who will be his deputy in the new government, at the Raj Bhawan in Patna.