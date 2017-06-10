India will rehabilitate NSCN-K insurgents if they surrender: Kiren Rijiju

S. S. Khaplang was the ‘heart and soul’ of NSCN-K and without him, the organisation will be in a disarray, said Kiren Rijiju. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Guwahati: A day after the death of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) chairman S.S. Khaplang, the centre on Saturday said all Indian citizens in the Naga rebel group will be rehabilitated if they abjure violence.

“We appeal that all the Indian Nagas in NSCN-K should surrender and return to the mainstream. We will rehabilitate them. Anybody who gives up violence, we will rehabilitate them. We are giving rehabilitation package from the Indian government,” said union minister Kiren Rijiju.

“Anybody who abjures violence and respects Indian Constitution is welcome,” said Rijiju. The rebels should take advantage of the rehabilitation package and return, he added. Rijiju, however, said India cannot talk about Myanmarese citizens, who are part of NSCN-K. The minister said Khaplang was the “the heart and soul” of NSCN-K and without him, the organisation will be in a disarray.

“The objective of the organisation will never be fulfilled now. So they (rebels) should come back for the sake of the society,” the minister of state for home affairs added. Khaplang died on Friday night following a cardiac arrest at Takka in Kachin state of Myanmar at the age of 77. The minister said that Khaplang was a Myanmar citizen and he had strong influence in Myanmar.

“So some of the Indian insurgent groups were taking shelter under the influence of S.S. Khaplang. So his death is a setback for all dependent organisations,” he added. Rijiju said the Indian government had withdrawn from a ceasefire with NSCN-K after banning it in 2015 through a special notification.

“We are facing lots of difficulties due to NSCN-K in areas like Nagaland, east of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and some impact in Assam as well. It’s an illegal organisation,” he said.