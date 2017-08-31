Narendra Modi holds talks with Swiss President Doris Leuthard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Swiss president Doris Leuthard before the start of their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: India and Switzerland on Thursday inked two pacts, including for technical cooperation in railways. Addressing reporters after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visiting Swiss president Doris Leuthard said both sides had productive talks on international, regional and bilateral issues.

Modi also thanked Switzerland for its contnuous support of India’s bid for Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG) membership as well as Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). The PM also noted that India and Switzerland have robust cooperation in combating tax evasion and black money.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss president held extensive talks, covering the entire spectrum of their bilateral relationship, including ways to boost trade and investment ties, officials said.

The two leaders also deliberated on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, external affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Swiss president and discussed various bilateral issues. “First engagement for an honoured guest. EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on President Leuthard and discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Leuthard, who is on a three-day visit, was also given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Swiss president is accompanied by senior government officials and a large business delegation of leading Swiss companies. Swiss presidents have visited India on three occasions earlier—in 1998, 2003 and 2007.

Modi visited Switzerland in June last year. During the visit, the country announced its support to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The two countries had also resolved to strengthen cooperation in combating tax evasion and black money. Modi had then said that combating the menace of black money and tax evasion was “shared priority” for both the countries.