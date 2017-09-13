Shinzo Abe arrives: A timeline of India-Japan bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe along with his wife Akie Abe at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India-Japan relation is a perfect example of a technology leader and a giant market coming together to create a robust technology-trade-investment corridor for mutual benefit.

Collaboration in automobiles, railways, infrastructure and development finance is facilitated by strong bilateral relations at the political level.

Here is a list of the major events that shaped bilateral engagement between the two Asian nations.

■ 1957—Japanese PM Nobusuke Kishi visits India. Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru pays return visit to Japan.

■ 1958—Indian President Rajendra Prasad visits Japan. Japan begins extending bilateral loan and grant assistance to India.

■ 1960—Japanese Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko visit India.

■ 1961—Japanese PM Hayato Ikeda visits India.

■ 1969 — Indian PM Indira Gandhi visits Japan.

■ 1982—Indian PM Indira Gandhi visits Japan.

■ 1983—Japan-India joint venture in car manufacturing Maruti Suzuki begins production.

■ 1984—Japanese PM Yasuhiro Nakasone visits India.

LIVE: Shinzo Abe arrives in Ahmedabad, receives warm welcome from Narendra Modi

■ 1985—Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi visits Japan.

■ 1987—Second visit of Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi to Japan.

■ 1991—Japan among the few countries that unconditionally bails India out of the balance of payment crisis.

■ 1992—Indian PM Narasimha Rao visits Japan.

■ 1998—Japan slaps harsh sanctions on India following the latter’s nuclear tests.

■ 2000—India and Japan recast ties during Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori’s visit, launching the Japan-India Global Partnership in the 21st century.

■ 2006—India and Japan elevate ties to “Global and Strategic Partnership” during Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s visit. Both sides agree to hold annual prime ministerial summits. India and Japan agree to collaborate on the $90-billion Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project.

■ 2011—India and Japan conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade and investment. India and Japan agree to conduct feasibility study on Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

Shinzo Abe arrives in Ahmedabad, bullet train, strategic partnership on agenda

■ 2013—Their Majesties Akihito and Michiko visit India again, this time as Emperor and Empress.

■ 2014—India invites Japanese PM Shinzo Abe as chief guest of India’s Republic Day parade.

■ 2014—Indian PM Narendra Modi visits Japan, ties upgraded to “Special Strategic and Global Partnership.” “India-Japan Investment Promotion Partnership” established to boost investment. PM Abe pledges government and private investments worth $33 billion and doubling of number of Japanese companies in India over next five years.

■ 2015—Japan PM Shinzo Abe visits for 10th Annual Summit; both announce a ‘Japan-India Make in India Special Finance Facility’ of $12 billion.

■ 2016—India and Japan sign civil nuclear cooperation pact, capping years of discussions during PM Narendra Modi’s visit.

— Compiled by Elizabeth Roche; Source: Indian ministry of external affairs