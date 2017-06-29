Don’t skip midnight GST launch tomorrow: Arun Jaitley tells political parties

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday asked opposition parties, such as the Congress and the Left parties, to reconsider their decision to skip the midnight GST launch on Friday saying they were all consulted on the indirect tax reform and cannot run away from it.

“I hope every political party will reconsider and revisit its decision” on not participating in the GST launch event to be organised in the Central Hall of Parliament, Jaitley said.

The government, he said, remains committed to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as any other reform. “It is single most important taxation reform in 70 years.” All decision on GST, including rules and tax rates, were taken in consultation with states and political parties must display broad shoulder and own up their responsibility, he said.

The Congress on Thursday decided to keep away from the midnight GST launch event convened by the government. The Trinamool Congress has already announced its decision to boycott the event.

Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, general secretary Sitaram Yechury has already questioned the government on “hurrying” into GST rollout and recalled that the BJP had opposed the system when it was in the opposition.

The Goods and Services Tax, being billed as the biggest tax reform since Independence, will subsume all indirect state and central levies, making India a single market.