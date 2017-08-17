Delhi Police gets hoax call to blow up high court
The Delhi Police was on Thursday morning sent into a tizzy after it received a call that the Delhi high court will be blown up, but it proved to be a hoax
New Delhi: The Delhi Police was on Thursday sent into a tizzy after it received a call that the Delhi high court will be blown up.
The call was received by the control room around 11am from a man who claimed to have planted bombs inside the court complex, police said. The bomb squad was alerted and the court scanned. However, the call was found to be a hoax, they said.
The police are on the lookout for the caller who has since switched off his phone.
First Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 01 20 PM IST
