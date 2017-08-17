Delhi Police gets hoax call to blow up high court

The Delhi police are on the lookout for the caller who has since switched off his phone. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi Police was on Thursday sent into a tizzy after it received a call that the Delhi high court will be blown up.

The call was received by the control room around 11am from a man who claimed to have planted bombs inside the court complex, police said. The bomb squad was alerted and the court scanned. However, the call was found to be a hoax, they said.

The police are on the lookout for the caller who has since switched off his phone.