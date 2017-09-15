Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 15 2017. 01 58 PM IST

London blast Live: Emergency services rush to Parsons Green underground station

Parsons Green tube station has been closed as well as an entire section of the district line in West London after an explosion in a white container on the train, says report
AFP
A Metro.co.uk reporter at the scene was quoted by the paper as saying that a white container exploded on the train and passengers had suffered facial burns. Photo: AFP
London: Police and ambulance services said they were responding to an “incident” at an underground station in west London on Friday, following media reports of an explosion.

“We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance,” London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The station was closed, as well as an entire section of the District Line where it is located.

A Metro.co.uk reporter at the scene was quoted by the paper as saying that a white container exploded on the train and passengers had suffered facial burns.

She said they were “really badly burned” and their “hair was coming off”.

London Fire Brigade also said they were at the scene and were called at 8:21 local time.

First Published: Fri, Sep 15 2017. 01 56 PM IST
Topics: London London Blast Terror Attack Parsons Green London Underground Tube Station

