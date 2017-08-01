Narendra Modi announces Rs2,350 crore package of for flood relief in northeast

The recent wave of flooding has led to widespread loss of life and property. Photo: Reuters

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a total package of Rs2,350 crore for all northeastern states for mitigating the impact of floods.

Modi is on a day-long visit to Guwahati where he will meet the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland and with respective cabinets to take stock of the latest flood situation. “The prime minister today announced Rs2,350 crore total flood package for the northeastern states,” Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Giving a breakup, Sarma said, “The prime minister has announced a special package of Rs2,000 crore for all the northeastern states for relief and rehabilitation of flood damage.” The exact share of different states will be worked out in coming days and will be announced accordingly, he added. In addition to that, the prime minister has announced a Rs100 crore corpus for setting up a research project to study the Brahmaputra and its role in creating devastating flood, Sarma said.

“This project will have a high power committee comprising scientists, researchers, engineers. They will study the river and suggest remedies to tackle floods. This will be long term project,” he added. Regarding Assam, the state finance minister said the prime minister announced release of Rs250 crore immediately to carry out relief and rehabilitation. “The prime minister had released Rs300 crore in June. The Rs250 crore announced today was in addition to the amount released in June,” Sarma said.