Will provide Donald Trump options if North Korea provocations continue: Pentagon
Pentagon’s statement comes after North Korea’s foreign minister said his country reserved the right to shoot down US bombers even if they are not in its air space
Washington: The Pentagon said on Monday that it would provide US President Donald Trump with options to deal with North Korea if its provocations continue, after North Korea’s foreign minister said his country reserved the right to shoot down US bombers even if they are not in its air space.
“If North Korea does not stop their provocative actions, you know, we will make sure that we provide options to the President to deal with North Korea,” Pentagon spokesman colonel Robert Manning told reporters. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 11 50 PM IST
