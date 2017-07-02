Jet Airways’ senior official arrested for grabbing government land in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A senior Jet Airways official has been arrested from New Delhi on land grabbing charges, police said in Ghaziabad.

Avneet Singh Bedi, posted in Mumbai as Jet Airways’ chief security officer, was arrested last night from his Panchsheel Park residence in south Delhi based on a complaint by the joint municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad, Arun Kumar Gupta.

The complaint alleged that Bedi, a retired army colonel, grabbed 945 square metres of government land in Chikamberpur village on the Delhi-UP border. A part of the land, measuring 532 square metres, was rented out to a transport company and he used the rest of it as an approach road to enter the transport godown, superintendent of police Akash Tomar said.

On the directives of chief minster Yogi Adityanath, the administration has launched a drive to check land grabbing and is taking action against criminals, the officer said. A spokesperson of the airline said it “does not comment on personal matters of its executives/employees”.