Rajiv Mehrishi appointed new CAG of India

New Delhi: Former Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi was on Thursday appointed the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. He replaces Shashi Kant Sharma, who had been the CAG of India since May 2013.

IAS officer Ranjan Kumar Ghose will be the new deputy CAG of India.

The development comes on the same day as IAS officer Rajiv Gauba took charge as the Union home secretary as Mehrishi retired from service.