Rahul Gandhi does ‘Timli’ dance to woo tribal voters in Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering during a road show in Padara village in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: In the second leg of the Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi shook a leg with a group of tribals at Chotta Udepur district in Gujarat on Tuesday. A video, in which Gandhi is seen holding a drum and doing the tribal folk dance “Timli”, has gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday, the last day of his three-day visit, Gandhi will visit several tribal areas, including a temple shrine at Kabir Mandir in Saliya, and hold a series of interactive sessions with tribals in Chotta Udepur, Dahod, Panchmahals and Godhra districts. Gandhi will end his current visit to Gujarat by holding a public meeting at Fagwel Temple Ground in Kheda district.

If the first phase of the Navsarjan Yatra saw Gandhi trying to play the soft Hindutva card as he visited temples and holy shrines in Patidar-dominated Saurashtra region, the second phase is about ensuring that Congress’s traditional vote bank does not slip away.

The tribal belt of Gujarat has been a stronghold of the Congress party for a long time now but in the past few elections there has been a significant shift towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This is not Gandhi’s first visit to the tribal belt in an election year. Earlier in May, the Congress leader, in an attempt to court the state’s tribal community, had addressed a tribal gathering in Narmada district. Ahead of this rally, Rahul Gandhi visited a temple in Dev Mogara village dedicated to the deity of a local tribe.

Patels form about 12-14% of the state’s population just under the 9 million tribals, who make up around 16-17% of the population in Gujarat. The BJP, which fears losing a large chunk of its loyal Patel or Patidar voters this time around, has been trying to enlist tribal support ahead of the state assembly elections in December this year.

There are close to 27 constituencies in Gujarat that are dominated by the tribal population as compared to about 22-24 constituencies in Surat and Saurashtra where Patel voters have a strong influence. Of the 27 reserved seats for tribals, Congress holds 12.

The BJP had earlier this year taken out a Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra in the tribal districts as a mass outreach programme to highlight various schemes and development activities of the state and central governments. The party has made significant inroads into the traditional vote base of the Congress as it won 14 seats in 2012.

Last year, on 17 September, Prime Minster Narendra Modi celebrated his 66th birthday with tribals in Gujarat, and announced irrigation and water supply projects worth Rs4,800 crore. In the state’s budget for 2017-18, a budgetary allocation of Rs200 crore was made for setting up a tribal university in Narmada district. This would be the first university in the tribal belt of Gujarat.

The BJP in Gujarat has been in power for over two decades now and it won 115 out of 182 assembly seats in the last assembly elections in 2012. The party has, however, faced two major uprisings in the last two years—one by the upper caste Patel community, who have been seeking reservation, and the other by Dalits on issues of atrocities and discrimination faced by the community.

The Congress is already seen to be making efforts to woo the Patidar community, and Gandhi was seen reaching out to the community in his public speeches during his visit to Saurashtra last month.

In the recent Rajya Sabha elections where Congress’s key strategist and political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, managed to scrape through in what was one of the toughest election battles of his political career. This seems to have given some boost to the party as the elections had turned into a prestige battle.

Patel, who needed the support of 44 MLAs, after receiving 43 votes from Congress MLAs, got the deciding vote from Janta Dal (United) or JD(U) MLA Chhotu Vasava who is a tribal leader. After Patel’s victory, Vasava said that he hoped for an alliance with Congress to take on the BJP in the state elections.

A popular tribal leader, the JD(U) faction led by Sharad Yadav had last month elected Vasava as its acting president.

Things are, however, not easy for the Congress in Gujarat as the party saw 14 of its MLAs, including Shankersinh Vaghela, quit just before the Rajya Sabha elections. This has brought down the party’s strength in the state assembly to 43 MLAs.